Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) Receives $806.27 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Free Report) has earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-four analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation, twenty have assigned a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $806.2727.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. UBS Group set a $750.00 price objective on shares of Intuit and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 23rd. Susquehanna reissued a “positive” rating on shares of Intuit in a report on Friday, May 23rd. HSBC raised shares of Intuit from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $699.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of Intuit from $685.00 to $785.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Intuit from $660.00 to $770.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 23rd.

In related news, Director Richard L. Dalzell sold 333 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $768.43, for a total value of $255,887.19. Following the sale, the director directly owned 15,474 shares in the company, valued at $11,890,685.82. This trade represents a 2.11% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Sandeep Aujla sold 2,591 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $782.22, for a total transaction of $2,026,732.02. Following the sale, the chief financial officer owned 768 shares in the company, valued at $600,744.96. This trade represents a 77.14% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 279,800 shares of company stock worth $209,725,054 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 2.68% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc raised its position in shares of Intuit by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc now owns 17,789 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $10,922,000 after buying an additional 623 shares in the last quarter. Capitolis Liquid Global Markets LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intuit during the 4th quarter worth about $109,988,000. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Intuit during the 1st quarter worth about $2,285,000. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH bought a new stake in shares of Intuit during the 4th quarter worth about $237,244,000. Finally, China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Intuit by 16.2% during the 1st quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 6,905 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,240,000 after buying an additional 962 shares in the last quarter. 83.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Intuit stock opened at $784.87 on Friday. Intuit has a 12-month low of $532.65 and a 12-month high of $813.70. The company has a market capitalization of $218.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.45. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $768.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $663.67.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 22nd. The software maker reported $11.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $10.89 by $0.76. Intuit had a net margin of 19.07% and a return on equity of 21.46%. The firm had revenue of $7.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.56 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $9.88 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Intuit will post 14.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 10th were given a $1.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 10th. This represents a $4.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.5%. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.77%.

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProTax.

