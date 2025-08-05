Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSJP) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSJP – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totaling 8,000 shares, anincreaseof400.0% from the June 30th total of 1,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 251,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 251,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Institutional Trading of Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Net Worth Advisory Group boosted its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 5.1% in the first quarter. Net Worth Advisory Group now owns 14,621 shares of the company’s stock worth $337,000 after purchasing an additional 713 shares during the period. AA Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 20.3% in the first quarter. AA Financial Advisors LLC now owns 353,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,144,000 after purchasing an additional 59,657 shares during the period. Wealth Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the first quarter worth $1,088,000. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 3.3% in the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 33,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $776,000 after purchasing an additional 1,080 shares during the period. Finally, Oder Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Oder Investment Management LLC now owns 164,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,800,000 after purchasing an additional 4,395 shares during the period.

Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:BSJP opened at $23.06 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.08. Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $22.58 and a 12-month high of $23.23.

Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

About Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 25th. Investors of record on Monday, July 21st were paid a $0.0836 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 21st.

The Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (BSJP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of high-yield corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2025. BSJP was launched on Sep 27, 2017 and is managed by Invesco.

