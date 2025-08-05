Invesco BulletShares 2027 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMR) Short Interest Up 117.4% in July

Invesco BulletShares 2027 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMR – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totaling 46,300 shares, agrowthof117.4% from the June 30th total of 21,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 67,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.7 days. Based on an average daily volume of 67,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.7 days.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Invesco BulletShares 2027 Municipal Bond ETF
Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Farther Finance Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2027 Municipal Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2027 Municipal Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $126,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2027 Municipal Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $155,000. Capital Analysts LLC bought a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2027 Municipal Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $174,000. Finally, Opulen Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2027 Municipal Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $200,000.
Invesco BulletShares 2027 Municipal Bond ETF Trading Down 0.0%
NASDAQ:BSMR opened at $23.58 on Tuesday. Invesco BulletShares 2027 Municipal Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $22.88 and a fifty-two week high of $23.93. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.49.
Invesco BulletShares 2027 Municipal Bond ETF Increases Dividend
About Invesco BulletShares 2027 Municipal Bond ETF
The Invesco BulletShares 2027 Municipal Bond ETF (BSMR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of investment-grade AMT-Free municipal bonds that mature by the end of 2027. BSMR was launched on Sep 25, 2019 and is managed by Invesco.
