Invesco KBW Property & Casualty Insurance ETF (NASDAQ:KBWP) Shares Sold by LPL Financial LLC

LPL Financial LLC lowered its holdings in Invesco KBW Property & Casualty Insurance ETF (NASDAQ:KBWP – Free Report) by 1.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 175,959 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,320 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Invesco KBW Property & Casualty Insurance ETF were worth $21,923,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco KBW Property & Casualty Insurance ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $14,254,000. Mutual Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Invesco KBW Property & Casualty Insurance ETF by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 71,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,408,000 after acquiring an additional 1,820 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in Invesco KBW Property & Casualty Insurance ETF by 16.0% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 64,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,534,000 after acquiring an additional 8,952 shares in the last quarter. Stegent Equity Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Invesco KBW Property & Casualty Insurance ETF by 53.8% during the 1st quarter. Stegent Equity Advisors Inc. now owns 24,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,098,000 after acquiring an additional 8,701 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers grew its holdings in Invesco KBW Property & Casualty Insurance ETF by 12.1% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 20,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,540,000 after acquiring an additional 2,208 shares in the last quarter.

Get Invesco KBW Property & Casualty Insurance ETF alerts:

Invesco KBW Property & Casualty Insurance ETF Stock Up 1.1%

NASDAQ KBWP opened at $117.79 on Tuesday. Invesco KBW Property & Casualty Insurance ETF has a 52 week low of $103.71 and a 52 week high of $127.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $461.72 million, a PE ratio of 13.50 and a beta of 0.66. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $120.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $119.19.

Invesco KBW Property & Casualty Insurance ETF Increases Dividend

About Invesco KBW Property & Casualty Insurance ETF

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.3764 per share. This is a boost from Invesco KBW Property & Casualty Insurance ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 23rd. This represents a $1.51 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.3%.

(Free Report)

The Invesco KBW Property & Casualty Insurance ETF (KBWP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in financials equity. The fund tracks a modified market-cap-weighted index focused exclusively on property & casualty insurance companies in the US. KBWP was launched on Dec 2, 2010 and is managed by Invesco.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KBWP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco KBW Property & Casualty Insurance ETF (NASDAQ:KBWP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco KBW Property & Casualty Insurance ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco KBW Property & Casualty Insurance ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.