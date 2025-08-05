iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV) Shares Sold by Assetmark Inc.

Assetmark Inc. lowered its position in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV – Free Report) by 71.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 630 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,569 shares during the quarter. Assetmark Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF were worth $76,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its position in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 5.5% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 350,222 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $42,419,000 after acquiring an additional 18,333 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its position in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 3.7% during the first quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 125,635 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $15,217,000 after acquiring an additional 4,482 shares during the last quarter. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 14.9% during the first quarter. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,530 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $428,000 after acquiring an additional 457 shares during the last quarter. Advisor OS LLC boosted its position in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 0.8% during the first quarter. Advisor OS LLC now owns 51,623 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,253,000 after acquiring an additional 395 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kovack Advisors Inc. boosted its position in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 9.5% during the first quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 11,212 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,358,000 after acquiring an additional 969 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Core High Dividend ETF alerts:

iShares Core High Dividend ETF Stock Up 0.7%

NYSEARCA:HDV opened at $119.08 on Tuesday. iShares Core High Dividend ETF has a fifty-two week low of $106.00 and a fifty-two week high of $122.50. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $117.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $116.75. The company has a market cap of $11.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.55 and a beta of 0.81.

About iShares Core High Dividend ETF

The iShares Core High Dividend ETF (HDV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar Dividend Yield Focus index. The fund tracks a dividend-weighted index of 75 high-yielding US equities, screened for high earnings potential and dividend sustainability. HDV was launched on Mar 29, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HDV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core High Dividend ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core High Dividend ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.