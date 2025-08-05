iShares Exponential Technologies ETF (NASDAQ:XT) Short Interest Update

iShares Exponential Technologies ETF (NASDAQ:XT – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totaling 33,500 shares, agrowthof186.3% from the June 30th total of 11,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 112,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days. Based on an average daily volume of 112,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.
iShares Exponential Technologies ETF Trading Up 1.3%
Shares of iShares Exponential Technologies ETF stock opened at $66.07 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.42 billion, a PE ratio of 26.41 and a beta of 1.02. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $64.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $61.31. iShares Exponential Technologies ETF has a 12 month low of $49.01 and a 12 month high of $67.66.
iShares Exponential Technologies ETF Increases Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 16th were given a dividend of $0.209 per share. This is a boost from iShares Exponential Technologies ETF’s previous dividend of $0.01. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 16th.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares Exponential Technologies ETF
About iShares Exponential Technologies ETF
The iShares Exponential Technologies ETF (XT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in information technology equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index that provides exposure to firms from developed and emerging markets, which create or use exponential technologies as defined by Morningstar.
