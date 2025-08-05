iShares Exponential Technologies ETF (NASDAQ:XT) Short Interest Update

iShares Exponential Technologies ETF (NASDAQ:XT – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totaling 33,500 shares, agrowthof186.3% from the June 30th total of 11,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 112,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days. Based on an average daily volume of 112,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

iShares Exponential Technologies ETF Trading Up 1.3%

Shares of iShares Exponential Technologies ETF stock opened at $66.07 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.42 billion, a PE ratio of 26.41 and a beta of 1.02. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $64.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $61.31. iShares Exponential Technologies ETF has a 12 month low of $49.01 and a 12 month high of $67.66.

Get iShares Exponential Technologies ETF alerts:

iShares Exponential Technologies ETF Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 16th were given a dividend of $0.209 per share. This is a boost from iShares Exponential Technologies ETF’s previous dividend of $0.01. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 16th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares Exponential Technologies ETF

About iShares Exponential Technologies ETF

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its holdings in iShares Exponential Technologies ETF by 10,895.4% during the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 4,447,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,947,000 after acquiring an additional 4,406,759 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Exponential Technologies ETF by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 727,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,880,000 after acquiring an additional 34,718 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Exponential Technologies ETF by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 270,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,549,000 after acquiring an additional 7,210 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in iShares Exponential Technologies ETF by 856.5% during the 2nd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 268,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,488,000 after acquiring an additional 240,000 shares during the period. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Exponential Technologies ETF by 49.6% in the 2nd quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 243,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,906,000 after buying an additional 80,844 shares during the period.

(Get Free Report)

The iShares Exponential Technologies ETF (XT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in information technology equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index that provides exposure to firms from developed and emerging markets, which create or use exponential technologies as defined by Morningstar.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Exponential Technologies ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Exponential Technologies ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.