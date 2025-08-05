iShares Global Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:IXG) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

iShares Global Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:IXG – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totaling 63,500 shares, agrowthof429.2% from the June 30th total of 12,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 22,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.8 days. Based on an average daily volume of 22,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.8 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares Global Financials ETF

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Johnson Bixby & Associates LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Global Financials ETF by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Johnson Bixby & Associates LLC now owns 129,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,365,000 after acquiring an additional 2,581 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its holdings in iShares Global Financials ETF by 6,907.8% during the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 124,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,814,000 after acquiring an additional 122,613 shares during the period. EWG Elevate Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Global Financials ETF by 946.3% during the 2nd quarter. EWG Elevate Inc. now owns 101,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,226,000 after acquiring an additional 91,622 shares during the period. Banco Santander S.A. boosted its holdings in iShares Global Financials ETF by 16.7% during the 1st quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 55,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,688,000 after acquiring an additional 7,887 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in iShares Global Financials ETF by 14.2% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 33,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,421,000 after purchasing an additional 4,131 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Global Financials ETF Trading Up 1.1%

IXG opened at $110.80 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $554 million, a P/E ratio of 14.77 and a beta of 0.99. iShares Global Financials ETF has a 12-month low of $82.60 and a 12-month high of $113.64. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $110.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $105.03.

About iShares Global Financials ETF

Ishares S&P Global Financials Sector Index Fund, formerly iShares Global Financials ETF (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of companies that Standard & Poor’s deems part of the financial sector of the economy and important to global markets, as represented by the S&P Global 1200 Financials Sector Index (the Index).

