iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF) Stake Lessened by TD Asset Management Inc

TD Asset Management Inc cut its stake in iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF – Free Report) by 6.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,557 shares of the company’s stock after selling 104 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc’s holdings in iShares S&P 100 ETF were worth $422,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Demars Financial Group LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF by 28,231.0% in the 4th quarter. Demars Financial Group LLC now owns 50,716,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,649,588,000 after acquiring an additional 50,537,923 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF by 499.5% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,102,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,111,138,000 after purchasing an additional 3,418,304 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,447,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $662,935,000 after purchasing an additional 83,821 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its holdings in iShares S&P 100 ETF by 221.7% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 415,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,502,000 after acquiring an additional 286,280 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. raised its holdings in iShares S&P 100 ETF by 500.4% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 408,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,719,000 after acquiring an additional 340,725 shares during the period.

Shares of OEF opened at $311.57 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $21.20 billion, a PE ratio of 27.17 and a beta of 0.99. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $301.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $286.59. iShares S&P 100 ETF has a one year low of $232.57 and a one year high of $318.01.

iShares S&P 100 ETF, formerly iShares S&P 100 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 100 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and consists of blue chip stocks from diverse industries in the S&P 500 Index.

