iShares U.S. Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:IYF) Shares Bought by Avantax Advisory Services Inc.

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:IYF – Free Report) by 6.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,236 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 389 shares during the quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in iShares U.S. Financials ETF were worth $704,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Financials ETF by 18.9% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $310,000 after buying an additional 437 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in iShares U.S. Financials ETF by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 54,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,188,000 after acquiring an additional 1,569 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in iShares U.S. Financials ETF by 21.8% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 111,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,617,000 after acquiring an additional 19,987 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Financials ETF during the 1st quarter worth $281,000. Finally, Golden State Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Financials ETF by 69.0% during the 1st quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 311 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the period.

Get iShares U.S. Financials ETF alerts:

iShares U.S. Financials ETF Stock Up 1.0%

Shares of NYSEARCA:IYF opened at $121.07 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $4.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.42 and a beta of 1.03. iShares U.S. Financials ETF has a 52 week low of $92.83 and a 52 week high of $124.56. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $119.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $115.10.

iShares U.S. Financials ETF Company Profile

iShares U.S. Financials ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Financial Sector Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Financials Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the financial sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in industry groups, such as banks, non-life insurance, life insurance, real estate and general finance.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IYF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares U.S. Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:IYF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Financials ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Financials ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.