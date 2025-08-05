iShares U.S. Insurance ETF (NYSEARCA:IAK) Stake Lifted by LPL Financial LLC

LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Insurance ETF (NYSEARCA:IAK – Free Report) by 37.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 159,813 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 43,716 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC owned about 2.85% of iShares U.S. Insurance ETF worth $22,024,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IAK. Spectrum Wealth Counsel LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Insurance ETF by 20.8% during the first quarter. Spectrum Wealth Counsel LLC now owns 71,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,859,000 after purchasing an additional 12,307 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Insurance ETF by 27.8% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 7,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,023,000 after purchasing an additional 1,613 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Insurance ETF by 15.6% during the first quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 16,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,339,000 after purchasing an additional 2,293 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Insurance ETF by 6.3% during the first quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 9,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,287,000 after purchasing an additional 556 shares during the period. Finally, Adapt Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Insurance ETF by 8.2% during the first quarter. Adapt Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 62,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,558,000 after purchasing an additional 4,720 shares during the period.

iShares U.S. Insurance ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IAK opened at $127.65 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $740.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.11 and a beta of 0.83. iShares U.S. Insurance ETF has a one year low of $113.76 and a one year high of $139.08. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $131.44 and its 200-day moving average is $131.66.

About iShares U.S. Insurance ETF

The iShares U.S. Insurance ETF (IAK) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the DJ US Select \u002F Insurance index. The fund tracks a market-cap index of US insurance companies. IAK was launched on May 1, 2006 and is managed by BlackRock.

