iShares U.S. Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:IDU) Shares Sold by Cetera Investment Advisers

Cetera Investment Advisers lowered its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:IDU – Free Report) by 47.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 33,990 shares of the company’s stock after selling 30,812 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in iShares U.S. Utilities ETF were worth $3,447,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital A Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Utilities ETF during the 4th quarter worth $44,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares U.S. Utilities ETF by 886.5% during the 1st quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 878 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 789 shares during the period. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares U.S. Utilities ETF by 34.5% during the 1st quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 900 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a. boosted its stake in iShares U.S. Utilities ETF by 112.4% during the 1st quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after purchasing an additional 635 shares during the period. Finally, CX Institutional acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Utilities ETF during the 1st quarter worth $165,000.

iShares U.S. Utilities ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:IDU opened at $111.17 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.72 and a beta of 0.53. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $105.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $102.33. iShares U.S. Utilities ETF has a 1-year low of $91.91 and a 1-year high of $111.38.

iShares U.S. Utilities ETF Profile

iShares U.S. Utilities ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Utilities Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index measures the performance of the utilities sector of the United States equity market.

See Also

