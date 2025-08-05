Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY) Shares Bought by Assetmark Inc.

Assetmark Inc. raised its position in Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY – Free Report) by 147.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 250 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 149 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc.’s holdings in Jack Henry & Associates were worth $46,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of JKHY. Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 14.5% during the 1st quarter. Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 649,236 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $118,550,000 after buying an additional 82,414 shares during the period. Bridges Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 82.7% during the 1st quarter. Bridges Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,720 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,227,000 after buying an additional 3,041 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 928.9% during the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 5,340 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $974,000 after buying an additional 4,821 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 169.0% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 3,349 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $612,000 after buying an additional 2,104 shares during the period. Finally, Asset Management One Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 11.4% during the 1st quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 31,725 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,793,000 after buying an additional 3,237 shares during the period. 98.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Jack Henry & Associates Price Performance

Shares of JKHY opened at $170.48 on Tuesday. Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $160.23 and a fifty-two week high of $196.00. The company has a market capitalization of $12.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.04 and a beta of 0.73. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $179.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $176.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.36.

Jack Henry & Associates Announces Dividend

Jack Henry & Associates ( NASDAQ:JKHY Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The technology company reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $585.09 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $585.84 million. Jack Henry & Associates had a net margin of 18.50% and a return on equity of 22.07%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.19 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. will post 5.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 29th were issued a dividend of $0.58 per share. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 29th. Jack Henry & Associates’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.52%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently commented on JKHY shares. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Jack Henry & Associates from $190.00 to $185.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their target price on Jack Henry & Associates from $190.00 to $183.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised Jack Henry & Associates from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $185.11.

Jack Henry & Associates Profile

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc is a financial technology company, which engages in the provision of technology solutions and payment processing services. It operates through the following segments: Core, Payments, Complementary, and Corporate and Other. The Core segment provides core information processing platforms to banks and credit unions which consist of integrated applications required to process deposit, loan, and general ledger transactions, and maintain centralized customer and member information.

