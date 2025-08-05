Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY) Raised to “Buy” at Wall Street Zen

Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Saturday.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on JKHY. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their target price on Jack Henry & Associates from $190.00 to $183.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 8th. UBS Group lowered their target price on Jack Henry & Associates from $190.00 to $185.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $185.11.

Get Jack Henry & Associates alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on JKHY

Jack Henry & Associates Trading Up 1.9%

NASDAQ:JKHY opened at $170.48 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $179.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $176.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.04 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.36. Jack Henry & Associates has a 1 year low of $160.23 and a 1 year high of $196.00.

Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The technology company reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $585.09 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $585.84 million. Jack Henry & Associates had a return on equity of 22.07% and a net margin of 18.50%. Jack Henry & Associates’s revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.19 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Jack Henry & Associates will post 5.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Jack Henry & Associates Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 29th were paid a dividend of $0.58 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 29th. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.4%. Jack Henry & Associates’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.52%.

Institutional Trading of Jack Henry & Associates

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Creekmur Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 30.9% during the second quarter. Creekmur Asset Management LLC now owns 1,584 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $285,000 after acquiring an additional 374 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank boosted its stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 4.9% during the second quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 14,774 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,662,000 after acquiring an additional 693 shares during the last quarter. Atria Investments Inc boosted its stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 34.7% during the second quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 35,649 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,423,000 after acquiring an additional 9,187 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 258.4% during the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 896 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $162,000 after acquiring an additional 646 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hantz Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates during the second quarter valued at $27,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.75% of the company’s stock.

About Jack Henry & Associates

(Get Free Report)

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc is a financial technology company, which engages in the provision of technology solutions and payment processing services. It operates through the following segments: Core, Payments, Complementary, and Corporate and Other. The Core segment provides core information processing platforms to banks and credit unions which consist of integrated applications required to process deposit, loan, and general ledger transactions, and maintain centralized customer and member information.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Jack Henry & Associates Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jack Henry & Associates and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.