JPMorgan Active Value ETF (NYSEARCA:JAVA) Shares Sold by Assetmark Inc.

Assetmark Inc. reduced its stake in shares of JPMorgan Active Value ETF (NYSEARCA:JAVA – Free Report) by 42.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 564 shares of the company’s stock after selling 412 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Active Value ETF were worth $36,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Active Value ETF by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 6,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $429,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Active Value ETF by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 10,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $678,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Active Value ETF by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 6,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $387,000 after purchasing an additional 420 shares during the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Active Value ETF by 9.8% during the 1st quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $335,000 after purchasing an additional 468 shares during the last quarter. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Active Value ETF by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 33,482 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,127,000 after purchasing an additional 490 shares during the last quarter. 43.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

JPMorgan Active Value ETF Stock Performance

JAVA stock opened at $65.29 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.72 billion, a P/E ratio of -71.75 and a beta of 0.80. JPMorgan Active Value ETF has a one year low of $55.51 and a one year high of $68.77. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $65.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $64.01.

About JPMorgan Active Value ETF

The JPMorgan Active Value ETF (JAVA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is an actively managed fund of US large-cap value stocks selected based on proprietary fundamental analysis. JAVA was launched on Oct 4, 2021 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

