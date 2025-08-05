JPMorgan Chase & Co. Lowers Avantor (NYSE:AVTR) Price Target to $14.00

Avantor (NYSE:AVTR – Free Report) had its price target trimmed by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $17.00 to $14.00 in a research report released on Monday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on AVTR. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Avantor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $26.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Monday, April 28th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Avantor from $19.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Cowen lowered shares of Avantor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Avantor from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $23.00 to $14.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 29th. Finally, Raymond James Financial reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $14.00 target price (down from $16.00) on shares of Avantor in a report on Monday. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.50.

Avantor Price Performance

Shares of NYSE AVTR opened at $11.36 on Monday. Avantor has a 12-month low of $10.82 and a 12-month high of $27.83. The stock has a market cap of $7.74 billion, a PE ratio of 11.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The company has a 50-day moving average of $13.35 and a 200 day moving average of $15.32.

Avantor (NYSE:AVTR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 1st. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.01). Avantor had a net margin of 10.31% and a return on equity of 11.39%. The business had revenue of $1.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.67 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.25 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Avantor will post 1.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Avantor

In related news, Director Gregory L. Summe acquired 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $12.50 per share, for a total transaction of $375,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director owned 100,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,250,000. The trade was a 42.86% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In the last quarter, insiders have purchased 75,000 shares of company stock valued at $928,000. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Avantor

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AVTR. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Avantor in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its position in shares of Avantor by 288.4% in the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 1,263 shares during the last quarter. Wealthquest Corp purchased a new position in shares of Avantor in the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Avantor in the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Spire Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Avantor in the 2nd quarter valued at $47,000. 95.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Avantor

Avantor, Inc engages in the provision of mission-critical products and services to customers in the biopharma, healthcare, education and government, advanced technologies, and applied materials industries in the Americas, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers materials and consumables, such as purity chemicals and reagents, lab products and supplies, formulated silicone materials, customized excipients, customized single-use assemblies, process chromatography resins and columns, analytical sample prep kits, education and microbiology products, clinical trial kits, peristaltic pumps, and fluid handling tips.

