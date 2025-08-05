K92 Mining (OTCMKTS:KNTNF) Stock Price Up 3.5% – Still a Buy?

K92 Mining Inc. (OTCMKTS:KNTNF – Get Free Report)’s stock price rose 3.5% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $10.80 and last traded at $10.80. Approximately 19,697 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 87% from the average daily volume of 148,209 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.43.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

KNTNF has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. National Bankshares upgraded K92 Mining from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 10th. Royal Bank Of Canada restated an “outperform” rating on shares of K92 Mining in a research report on Monday, June 2nd.

K92 Mining Stock Performance

About K92 Mining

The company has a 50-day moving average of $11.02 and a 200 day moving average of $9.11.

K92 Mining Inc engages in the mining, exploration, and development of mineral deposits in Papua New Guinea. The company produces gold, copper, and silver. The company's mineral properties include the Kainantu gold mine project that covers an area of approximately 836 square kilometers located in the Eastern Highlands province of Papua New Guinea; and the Blue Lake gold-copper porphyry deposit located in the southwest of the Kora and Judd intrusion.

