Karman Holdings Inc.’s (NYSE:KRMN) Lock-Up Period Set To End on August 12th

Karman’s (NYSE:KRMN – Get Free Report) lock-up period will expire on Tuesday, August 12th. Karman had issued 23,000,000 shares in its public offering on February 13th. The total size of the offering was $506,000,000 based on an initial share price of $22.00. Shares of the company owned by company insiders and major shareholders will be eligible for trade following the end of the lock-up period.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank Of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Karman from $44.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 3rd. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price target (up previously from $46.50) on shares of Karman in a report on Monday, June 9th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Karman from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 14th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $49.25.

Karman Trading Up 2.2%

NYSE:KRMN opened at $51.33 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $48.01. Karman has a 52 week low of $25.02 and a 52 week high of $57.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 3.23 and a current ratio of 3.34.

Karman (NYSE:KRMN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 13th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $100.12 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $95.40 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Insider Activity at Karman

In related news, CFO Michael Willis sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.00, for a total value of $4,900,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer owned 974,709 shares in the company, valued at approximately $47,760,741. This trade represents a 9.30% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Spaceco Spv Lp Tcfiii sold 23,623,968 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.00, for a total transaction of $1,157,574,432.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 50,450,859 shares in the company, valued at $2,472,092,091. This represents a 31.89% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 23,865,968 shares of company stock worth $1,169,432,432.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Karman

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KRMN. Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Karman in the first quarter worth approximately $61,024,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new position in Karman in the first quarter worth approximately $58,799,000. Invesco Ltd. bought a new position in Karman in the first quarter worth approximately $50,220,000. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Karman in the first quarter worth approximately $48,691,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. bought a new position in Karman in the first quarter worth approximately $37,182,000.

About Karman

We specialize in the upfront design, testing, manufacturing, and sale of mission-critical systems for existing and emerging missile and defense, and space programs. Our integrated payload protection, propulsion, and interstage system solutions are deployed across a wide variety of existing and emerging programs supporting important Department of Defense (“DoD”) and space sector initiatives.

Featured Articles

