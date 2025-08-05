KB Financial Group (NYSE:KB) Raised to Buy at Wall Street Zen

Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of KB Financial Group (NYSE:KB – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Saturday.

KB Financial Group Price Performance

Shares of KB opened at $78.84 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $30.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.65, a PEG ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.06. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $80.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $66.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.40, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.68. KB Financial Group has a 12 month low of $46.38 and a 12 month high of $92.39.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Hantz Financial Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of KB Financial Group by 817.9% in the second quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 771 shares of the bank’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 687 shares in the last quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of KB Financial Group by 141.8% in the first quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC now owns 926 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 543 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in shares of KB Financial Group by 105.6% in the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,836 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $152,000 after buying an additional 943 shares during the period. Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of KB Financial Group by 215.2% in the second quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 2,134 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $176,000 after buying an additional 1,457 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in shares of KB Financial Group by 659.4% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,415 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $137,000 after buying an additional 2,097 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 11.52% of the company’s stock.

KB Financial Group Company Profile

KB Financial Group Inc provides a range of banking and related financial services to consumers and corporations in South Korea, the United States, New Zealand, China, Cambodia, the United Kingdom, Indonesia, and internationally. The company operates through Retail Banking, Corporate Banking, Other Banking Services, Credit Card, Securities, Life Insurance, and Non-Life Insurance segments.

