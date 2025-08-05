Kelly Gangotra Purchases 660 Shares of Morgan Sindall Group plc (LON:MGNS) Stock

Morgan Sindall Group plc (LON:MGNS – Get Free Report) insider Kelly Gangotra purchased 660 shares of Morgan Sindall Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 4,510 ($59.94) per share, for a total transaction of £29,766 ($39,561.40).

MGNS stock opened at GBX 4,551.20 ($60.49) on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.51. Morgan Sindall Group plc has a 52-week low of GBX 2,585 ($34.36) and a 52-week high of GBX 4,875 ($64.79). The stock’s 50 day moving average is GBX 4,303.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 3,750.31. The company has a market capitalization of £2.15 billion, a PE ratio of 17.13, a P/E/G ratio of -68.20 and a beta of 1.31.

Morgan Sindall Group (LON:MGNS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 29th. The company reported GBX 153.10 ($2.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Morgan Sindall Group had a return on equity of 21.60% and a net margin of 2.82%. Analysts predict that Morgan Sindall Group plc will post 238.9649924 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MGNS has been the topic of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Morgan Sindall Group from GBX 4,600 ($61.14) to GBX 5,000 ($66.45) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 29th. Peel Hunt reissued an “add” rating and set a GBX 4,800 ($63.80) price target on shares of Morgan Sindall Group in a research report on Tuesday, July 29th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 5,000 ($66.45) price target on shares of Morgan Sindall Group in a research report on Tuesday, July 29th.

Morgan Sindall Group plc, the Partnerships, Fit Out and Construction Services Group, reported an annual revenue of £4.5bn in the full year 2024. The Group employs over 8,000 employees and operates in the public, regulated and private sectors. It reports through six divisions of Partnership Housing, Mixed Use Partnerships, Fit Out, Construction, Infrastructure and Property Services.

