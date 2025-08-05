Kemper Corporation (NYSE:KMPR) Shares Acquired by Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in shares of Kemper Corporation (NYSE:KMPR – Free Report) by 5.7% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 16,009 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 859 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Kemper were worth $1,070,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. CX Institutional purchased a new position in shares of Kemper in the 1st quarter worth $38,000. UMB Bank n.a. raised its position in shares of Kemper by 104.4% in the 1st quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 650 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 332 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co purchased a new position in shares of Kemper in the 1st quarter worth $44,000. True Wealth Design LLC raised its position in shares of Kemper by 197.5% in the 4th quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 717 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 476 shares during the period. Finally, Allworth Financial LP raised its position in shares of Kemper by 68.8% in the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 883 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 360 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.23% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently weighed in on KMPR shares. Wall Street Zen lowered Kemper from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 6th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Kemper from $86.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.40.

Insider Activity

In other Kemper news, Director Gerald Laderman bought 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $62.24 per share, for a total transaction of $155,600.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director directly owned 21,635 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,346,562.40. The trade was a 13.07% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Alberto J. Paracchini bought 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $61.71 per share, with a total value of $30,855.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director directly owned 10,323 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $637,032.33. This represents a 5.09% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.76% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Kemper Trading Up 1.5%

NYSE:KMPR opened at $60.94 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $62.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $63.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.22 and a quick ratio of 0.22. Kemper Corporation has a 12 month low of $53.57 and a 12 month high of $73.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.90 billion, a PE ratio of 11.39 and a beta of 1.27.

Kemper (NYSE:KMPR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 7th. The insurance provider reported $1.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.17. Kemper had a return on equity of 15.02% and a net margin of 7.38%. The company had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.21 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.07 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Kemper Corporation will post 6.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kemper Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 19th were paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 19th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.1%. Kemper’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.93%.

Kemper Company Profile

Kemper Corporation, a diversified insurance holding company, engages in the provision of insurance products to individuals and businesses in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Specialty Property & Casualty Insurance, Preferred Property & Casualty Insurance, and Life & Health Insurance.

