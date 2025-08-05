Kevin Rountree Buys 2,345 Shares of Games Workshop Group PLC (LON:GAW) Stock

Games Workshop Group PLC (LON:GAW – Get Free Report) insider Kevin Rountree bought 2,345 shares of Games Workshop Group stock in a transaction on Friday, August 1st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of £162.50 ($215.98) per share, for a total transaction of £381,062.50 ($506,462.65).

Games Workshop Group Stock Up 0.1%

Shares of LON:GAW opened at £163.40 ($217.17) on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of £5.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.78, a P/E/G ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a quick ratio of 2.33, a current ratio of 3.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.77. Games Workshop Group PLC has a 12-month low of GBX 9,535 ($126.73) and a 12-month high of £167.50 ($222.62). The business has a fifty day simple moving average of £160.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of £150.44.

Games Workshop Group (LON:GAW – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The company reported GBX 594.90 ($7.91) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Games Workshop Group had a return on equity of 60.82% and a net margin of 28.74%. Analysts predict that Games Workshop Group PLC will post 448.9953023 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Peel Hunt reaffirmed an “add” rating and issued a £165 ($219.30) target price on shares of Games Workshop Group in a report on Tuesday, July 29th.

About Games Workshop Group

Games Workshop Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, distributes, and sells miniature figures and games in the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, North America, Australia, New Zealand, Asia, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Core and Licensing. The company offers games under the Warhammer: Age of Sigmar, Necromunda, and Warhammer 40,000 names, as well as Horus Heresy and Blood Bowl.

