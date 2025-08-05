KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) Receives $155.00 Average PT from Analysts

KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Get Free Report) has been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the seventeen research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and thirteen have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $157.7333.

KKR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $149.00 to $162.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 14th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. Citizens Jmp downgraded shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, July 14th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their target price on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $155.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $120.00 to $150.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 14th.

In other KKR & Co. Inc. news, major shareholder Genetic Disorder L.P. Kkr sold 6,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.20, for a total value of $205,200,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 13,260,971 shares in the company, valued at $453,525,208.20. The trade was a 31.15% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Chairman Henry R. Kravis sold 1,150,469 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.80, for a total transaction of $137,826,186.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman owned 73,006,022 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,746,121,435.60. This represents a 1.55% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 8,471,488 shares of company stock valued at $501,529,092 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 39.34% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Fisher Funds Management LTD grew its stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 121.4% in the second quarter. Fisher Funds Management LTD now owns 391,800 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $52,121,000 after acquiring an additional 214,808 shares in the last quarter. GAM Holding AG acquired a new position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. in the second quarter valued at about $1,271,000. Kovack Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 2.5% in the second quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 4,351 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $579,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. grew its stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 195.7% in the second quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 76,133 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $10,128,000 after acquiring an additional 50,386 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BLB&B Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. in the second quarter valued at about $208,000. 76.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE KKR opened at $145.36 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 0.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. KKR & Co. Inc. has a 12-month low of $86.15 and a 12-month high of $170.40. The company has a market capitalization of $129.46 billion, a PE ratio of 67.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.87. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $133.71 and its 200-day moving average is $128.02.

KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 31st. The asset manager reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.04. KKR & Co. Inc. had a net margin of 12.95% and a return on equity of 6.42%. The company had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.81 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.09 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that KKR & Co. Inc. will post 5.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 11th will be issued a $0.185 dividend. This is an increase from KKR & Co. Inc.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.5%. KKR & Co. Inc.’s payout ratio is currently 34.42%.

KKR & Co, Inc operates as an investment firm. It offers alternative asset management as well as capital markets and insurance solutions. The firm’s business segments include Asset Management and Insurance Business. The Asset Management segment engages in providing private equity, real assets, credit and liquid strategies, capital markets, and principal activities.

