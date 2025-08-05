Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG) Cut to “Hold” at Wall Street Zen

Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Saturday.
Koninklijke Philips Stock Performance
NYSE PHG opened at $26.71 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.71 billion, a PE ratio of 140.55, a P/E/G ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 0.74. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.81. Koninklijke Philips has a 1-year low of $21.48 and a 1-year high of $32.91.
Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The technology company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $5.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.35 billion. Koninklijke Philips had a return on equity of 11.95% and a net margin of 1.00%. On average, research analysts predict that Koninklijke Philips will post 1.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Koninklijke Philips
About Koninklijke Philips
Koninklijke Philips N.V. operates as a health technology company in North America, the Greater China, and internationally. The company operates through Diagnosis & Treatment Businesses, Connected Care Businesses, and Personal Health Businesses segments. It also provides diagnostic imaging solutions, includes magnetic resonance imaging, X-ray systems, and computed tomography (CT) systems and software comprising detector-based spectral CT solutions, as well as molecular and hybrid imaging solutions for nuclear medicine; echography solutions focused on diagnosis, treatment planning and guidance for cardiology, general imaging, obstetrics/gynecology, and point-of-care applications; integrated interventional systems, and interventional diagnostic and therapeutic devices to treat coronary artery and peripheral vascular disease.
See Also
