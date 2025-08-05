Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG) Cut to “Hold” at Wall Street Zen

Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Saturday.

Koninklijke Philips Stock Performance

NYSE PHG opened at $26.71 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.71 billion, a PE ratio of 140.55, a P/E/G ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 0.74. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.81. Koninklijke Philips has a 1-year low of $21.48 and a 1-year high of $32.91.

Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The technology company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $5.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.35 billion. Koninklijke Philips had a return on equity of 11.95% and a net margin of 1.00%. On average, research analysts predict that Koninklijke Philips will post 1.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Koninklijke Philips

About Koninklijke Philips

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Fiduciary Management Inc. WI lifted its stake in shares of Koninklijke Philips by 21.7% in the 1st quarter. Fiduciary Management Inc. WI now owns 7,515,737 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $190,900,000 after purchasing an additional 1,339,055 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Koninklijke Philips by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,396,095 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $111,662,000 after purchasing an additional 106,044 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of Koninklijke Philips by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,690,402 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $42,936,000 after purchasing an additional 81,653 shares during the last quarter. Causeway Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Koninklijke Philips by 24.0% during the 4th quarter. Causeway Capital Management LLC now owns 1,566,850 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $39,673,000 after acquiring an additional 303,428 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Koninklijke Philips by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,351,015 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,397,000 after acquiring an additional 32,663 shares during the last quarter. 13.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Koninklijke Philips N.V. operates as a health technology company in North America, the Greater China, and internationally. The company operates through Diagnosis & Treatment Businesses, Connected Care Businesses, and Personal Health Businesses segments. It also provides diagnostic imaging solutions, includes magnetic resonance imaging, X-ray systems, and computed tomography (CT) systems and software comprising detector-based spectral CT solutions, as well as molecular and hybrid imaging solutions for nuclear medicine; echography solutions focused on diagnosis, treatment planning and guidance for cardiology, general imaging, obstetrics/gynecology, and point-of-care applications; integrated interventional systems, and interventional diagnostic and therapeutic devices to treat coronary artery and peripheral vascular disease.

See Also

