Krystal Biotech (NASDAQ:KRYS) Sees Strong Trading Volume Following Strong Earnings

Krystal Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRYS – Get Free Report) saw strong trading volume on Monday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. 279,432 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 13% from the previous session’s volume of 319,447 shares.The stock last traded at $136.42 and had previously closed at $156.98.

The company reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $96.04 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $95.42 million. Krystal Biotech had a return on equity of 14.64% and a net margin of 37.17%.

Get Krystal Biotech alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America reduced their price target on Krystal Biotech from $193.00 to $192.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 22nd. Citigroup restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $176.00 price objective (up from $155.00) on shares of Krystal Biotech in a research report on Wednesday, July 9th. Guggenheim cut their price objective on Krystal Biotech from $195.00 to $189.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. Chardan Capital restated a “buy” rating and issued a $219.00 price objective on shares of Krystal Biotech in a research report on Friday, July 25th. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $240.00 price objective on shares of Krystal Biotech in a research report on Friday, July 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $211.33.

Insider Activity at Krystal Biotech

In related news, insider Suma Krishnan sold 1,389 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $208,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 1,508,056 shares in the company, valued at approximately $226,208,400. The trade was a 0.09% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders sold 49,800 shares of company stock worth $7,487,943 in the last three months. 13.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Krystal Biotech

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in KRYS. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC increased its position in shares of Krystal Biotech by 173.8% during the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 575,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,764,000 after purchasing an additional 365,304 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Krystal Biotech during the first quarter worth approximately $42,223,000. Braidwell LP increased its position in shares of Krystal Biotech by 99.9% during the first quarter. Braidwell LP now owns 400,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,254,000 after purchasing an additional 200,244 shares in the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Krystal Biotech during the first quarter worth approximately $33,455,000. Finally, Soleus Capital Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Krystal Biotech by 65.2% during the fourth quarter. Soleus Capital Management L.P. now owns 358,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,144,000 after purchasing an additional 141,400 shares in the last quarter. 86.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Krystal Biotech Stock Down 14.0%

The stock has a market capitalization of $3.90 billion, a PE ratio of 32.44 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a 50-day moving average of $141.03 and a 200 day moving average of $155.80.

About Krystal Biotech

(Get Free Report)

Krystal Biotech, Inc, a commercial-stage biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and commercializes genetic medicines for patients with rare diseases in the United States. It commercializes VYJUVEK (beremagene geperpavec-svdt, or B-VEC) for the treatment of dystrophic epidermolysis bullosa (DEB).

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Krystal Biotech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Krystal Biotech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.