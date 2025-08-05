Kymera Therapeutics (KYMR) Expected to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Kymera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KYMR – Get Free Report) is expected to be issuing its Q2 2025 quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, August 6th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.84) per share and revenue of $17.37 million for the quarter.

Kymera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KYMR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.82) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.92) by $0.10. Kymera Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 30.11% and a negative net margin of 409.07%. The firm had revenue of $22.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.38 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.69) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 114.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Kymera Therapeutics to post $-3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Kymera Therapeutics alerts:

Kymera Therapeutics Stock Up 1.6%

Shares of KYMR stock opened at $43.66 on Tuesday. Kymera Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $19.44 and a 12 month high of $53.27. The company has a market cap of $2.84 billion, a PE ratio of -14.08 and a beta of 2.18. The business’s 50 day moving average is $44.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.52.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

KYMR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $59.00 target price on shares of Kymera Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, June 26th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target (up previously from $54.00) on shares of Kymera Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, June 26th. Wall Street Zen raised Kymera Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Kymera Therapeutics from $57.00 to $53.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 26th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Kymera Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, June 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $59.11.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Kymera Therapeutics

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Bros. Advisors Lp Baker acquired 655,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 30th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $44.00 per share, for a total transaction of $28,842,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director directly owned 6,117,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $269,160,980. This represents a 12.00% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Jeffrey W. Albers sold 6,349 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.00, for a total transaction of $311,101.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 48,349 shares of company stock valued at $2,334,301 over the last ninety days. 16.01% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Kymera Therapeutics

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of KYMR. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Kymera Therapeutics by 6.3% in the first quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 30,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $849,000 after acquiring an additional 1,833 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of Kymera Therapeutics by 340.4% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 510,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,972,000 after purchasing an additional 394,562 shares during the period. Finally, UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC increased its position in Kymera Therapeutics by 121.5% during the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 896,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,535,000 after acquiring an additional 491,737 shares during the period.

About Kymera Therapeutics

(Get Free Report)

Kymera Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing novel small molecule therapeutics that selectively degrade disease-causing proteins by harnessing the body's own natural protein degradation system. It engages in developing IRAK4 program, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of immunology-inflammation diseases, including hidradenitis suppurativa, atopic dermatitis; STAT3 program for the treatment of hematologic malignancies and solid tumors, as well as autoimmune diseases and fibrosis; and MDM2 program to treat hematological malignancies and solid tumors.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Kymera Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kymera Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.