Leerink Partnrs Has Optimistic Outlook of UHS Q3 Earnings

Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS – Free Report) – Analysts at Leerink Partnrs increased their Q3 2025 EPS estimates for shares of Universal Health Services in a research report issued on Wednesday, July 30th. Leerink Partnrs analyst W. Mayo now forecasts that the health services provider will post earnings per share of $4.17 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $4.04. The consensus estimate for Universal Health Services’ current full-year earnings is $15.92 per share. Leerink Partnrs also issued estimates for Universal Health Services’ Q2 2026 earnings at $5.88 EPS and Q3 2026 earnings at $4.47 EPS.

Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 28th. The health services provider reported $5.35 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.85 by $0.50. The business had revenue of $4.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.24 billion. Universal Health Services had a net margin of 7.66% and a return on equity of 18.22%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $4.31 EPS.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Robert W. Baird reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $224.00 target price (down previously from $274.00) on shares of Universal Health Services in a research report on Tuesday, April 15th. Baird R W downgraded shares of Universal Health Services from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 15th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Universal Health Services from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $215.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Universal Health Services from $215.00 to $195.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Finally, Stephens raised shares of Universal Health Services to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $216.54.

NYSE UHS opened at $164.91 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.29. The company has a market capitalization of $10.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.24. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $176.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $179.68. Universal Health Services has a one year low of $152.33 and a one year high of $243.25.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Universal Health Services by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,713,572 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $306,776,000 after purchasing an additional 52,042 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Universal Health Services by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,315,468 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $247,176,000 after purchasing an additional 74,128 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Universal Health Services by 9.0% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,241,738 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $233,311,000 after purchasing an additional 102,137 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in Universal Health Services by 57.8% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 931,355 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $173,381,000 after purchasing an additional 340,966 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in Universal Health Services by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 634,592 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $119,240,000 after purchasing an additional 10,449 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.05% of the company’s stock.

In other Universal Health Services news, Director Maria Ruderman Singer sold 1,097 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.48, for a total transaction of $210,053.56. Following the sale, the director owned 7,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,509,628.32. The trade was a 12.21% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 16.40% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 2nd. Universal Health Services’s payout ratio is currently 4.21%.

About Universal Health Services



Universal Health Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates acute care hospitals, and outpatient and behavioral health care facilities. It operates through Acute Care Hospital Services and Behavioral Health Care Services segments. The company's hospitals offer general and specialty surgery, internal medicine, obstetrics, emergency room care, radiology, oncology, diagnostic and coronary care, pediatric services, pharmacy services, and/or behavioral health services.

