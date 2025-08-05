Leerink Partnrs Has Positive Estimate for Humana Q3 Earnings

Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM – Free Report) – Research analysts at Leerink Partnrs raised their Q3 2025 EPS estimates for Humana in a report released on Wednesday, July 30th. Leerink Partnrs analyst W. Mayo now expects that the insurance provider will post earnings per share of $2.81 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $1.63. The consensus estimate for Humana’s current full-year earnings is $16.47 per share. Leerink Partnrs also issued estimates for Humana’s Q4 2025 earnings at ($3.40) EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $2.20 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at ($4.32) EPS and FY2028 earnings at $35.72 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Humana from $280.00 to $260.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 16th. Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of Humana in a research report on Wednesday, April 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $326.00 price objective on the stock. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Humana from $305.00 to $316.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 9th. Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of Humana from $320.00 to $260.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 17th. Finally, Raymond James Financial upgraded shares of Humana from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $315.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Seventeen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $281.62.

Shares of Humana stock opened at $247.07 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.44. Humana has a 52 week low of $206.87 and a 52 week high of $382.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $235.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $254.67.

Humana (NYSE:HUM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The insurance provider reported $6.27 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.32 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $32.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.85 billion. Humana had a net margin of 1.28% and a return on equity of 13.67%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $6.96 earnings per share.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Balentine LLC boosted its stake in shares of Humana by 26.3% during the 2nd quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 1,005 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $246,000 after buying an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Humana during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $307,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Humana during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $464,000. Strs Ohio lifted its stake in Humana by 7.8% during the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 39,885 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $9,751,000 after purchasing an additional 2,885 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hantz Financial Services Inc. lifted its stake in Humana by 457.7% during the second quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 541 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $132,000 after purchasing an additional 444 shares during the last quarter. 92.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medical and specialty insurance products in the United States. It operates through two segments, Insurance and CenterWell. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It has a contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

