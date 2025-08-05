Leerink Partnrs Issues Pessimistic Forecast for BMY Earnings

Bristol Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY – Free Report) – Analysts at Leerink Partnrs dropped their Q3 2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Bristol Myers Squibb in a report issued on Thursday, July 31st. Leerink Partnrs analyst D. Risinger now expects that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings per share of $1.66 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $1.67. The consensus estimate for Bristol Myers Squibb’s current full-year earnings is $6.74 per share. Leerink Partnrs also issued estimates for Bristol Myers Squibb’s Q4 2025 earnings at $1.62 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $5.86 EPS and FY2029 earnings at $5.87 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on BMY. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on Bristol Myers Squibb from $70.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Bristol Myers Squibb in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $65.00 price objective for the company. Wall Street Zen cut Bristol Myers Squibb from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $55.00 price objective (down from $67.00) on shares of Bristol Myers Squibb in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. Finally, Argus raised Bristol Myers Squibb to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.33.

Shares of NYSE BMY opened at $45.39 on Monday. Bristol Myers Squibb has a twelve month low of $42.96 and a twelve month high of $63.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $47.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $52.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $92.37 billion, a PE ratio of 18.30, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.36.

Bristol Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.39. The company had revenue of $12.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.32 billion. Bristol Myers Squibb had a return on equity of 80.04% and a net margin of 10.58%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.07 earnings per share.

Institutional Trading of Bristol Myers Squibb

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in Bristol Myers Squibb by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 17,763 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,004,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Bristol Myers Squibb by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC now owns 19,296 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,177,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Bristol Myers Squibb by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 8,063 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $492,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Bristol Myers Squibb by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Exchange Capital Management Inc. now owns 54,893 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,541,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 1858 Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Bristol Myers Squibb by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. 1858 Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,421 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $392,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. 76.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bristol Myers Squibb Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 3rd. Bristol Myers Squibb’s payout ratio is 100.00%.

Bristol Myers Squibb Company Profile

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, and neuroscience diseases. The company's products include Eliquis for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in non-valvular atrial fibrillation, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for various anti-cancer indications, including bladder, blood, CRC, head and neck, RCC, HCC, lung, melanoma, MPM, stomach and esophageal cancer; Pomalyst/Imnovid for multiple myeloma; Orencia for active rheumatoid arthritis and psoriatic arthritis; and Sprycel for the treatment of Philadelphia chromosome-positive chronic myeloid leukemia.

