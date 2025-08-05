Leerink Partnrs Issues Pessimistic Outlook for WVE Earnings

WAVE Life Sciences Ltd. (NASDAQ:WVE – Free Report) – Analysts at Leerink Partnrs cut their Q3 2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for WAVE Life Sciences in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, July 30th. Leerink Partnrs analyst J. Schwartz now expects that the company will earn ($0.28) per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of ($0.27). The consensus estimate for WAVE Life Sciences’ current full-year earnings is ($1.14) per share. Leerink Partnrs also issued estimates for WAVE Life Sciences’ Q4 2025 earnings at ($0.28) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($1.15) EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at ($0.37) EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at ($0.38) EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at ($0.30) EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at ($0.08) EPS, FY2026 earnings at ($1.12) EPS and FY2027 earnings at ($0.33) EPS.

Get WAVE Life Sciences alerts:

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James Financial assumed coverage on shares of WAVE Life Sciences in a research note on Wednesday, June 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $14.00 target price for the company. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of WAVE Life Sciences in a report on Monday, July 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $24.00 price target for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group began coverage on shares of WAVE Life Sciences in a report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $19.00 target price for the company. Citigroup started coverage on shares of WAVE Life Sciences in a research report on Wednesday, July 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on shares of WAVE Life Sciences in a research note on Monday, June 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $20.27.

WAVE Life Sciences Price Performance

WVE stock opened at $8.75 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $7.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.25. WAVE Life Sciences has a 52-week low of $5.04 and a 52-week high of $16.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.72 and a beta of -0.95.

WAVE Life Sciences (NASDAQ:WVE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $8.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.52 million.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WVE. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. grew its position in shares of WAVE Life Sciences by 30.1% in the 1st quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 12,516,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,133,000 after buying an additional 2,894,396 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of WAVE Life Sciences by 63.1% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,098,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,074,000 after acquiring an additional 1,972,262 shares during the last quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc purchased a new stake in shares of WAVE Life Sciences during the 4th quarter valued at about $12,370,000. MPM Bioimpact LLC boosted its holdings in shares of WAVE Life Sciences by 138.5% during the 4th quarter. MPM Bioimpact LLC now owns 1,489,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,422,000 after acquiring an additional 864,766 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Driehaus Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of WAVE Life Sciences by 14.6% in the 4th quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 6,712,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,033,000 after purchasing an additional 853,589 shares during the period. 89.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other WAVE Life Sciences news, Director Gregory L. Verdine sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.95, for a total value of $208,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 282,517 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,963,493.15. This represents a 9.60% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 23.98% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About WAVE Life Sciences

(Get Free Report)

Wave Life Sciences Ltd., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, designs, develops, and commercializes ribonucleic acid (RNA) medicines through PRISM, a discovery and drug development platform. The company's RNA medicines platform, PRISM, combines multiple modalities, chemistry innovation, and deep insights into human genetics to deliver scientific breakthroughs that treat both rare and prevalent disorders.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for WAVE Life Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WAVE Life Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.