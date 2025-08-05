Leerink Partnrs Issues Positive Forecast for NBIX Earnings

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Leerink Partnrs boosted their Q3 2025 EPS estimates for Neurocrine Biosciences in a report issued on Wednesday, July 30th. Leerink Partnrs analyst M. Goodman now anticipates that the company will earn $1.71 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $1.58. The consensus estimate for Neurocrine Biosciences’ current full-year earnings is $4.28 per share. Leerink Partnrs also issued estimates for Neurocrine Biosciences’ FY2025 earnings at $4.60 EPS and FY2028 earnings at $11.55 EPS.

Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The company reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $687.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $653.09 million. Neurocrine Biosciences had a return on equity of 13.22% and a net margin of 13.88%. The firm’s revenue was up 16.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.63 earnings per share.

NBIX has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Guggenheim increased their target price on Neurocrine Biosciences from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. UBS Group increased their target price on Neurocrine Biosciences from $152.00 to $174.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 9th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Neurocrine Biosciences from $96.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Neurocrine Biosciences from $150.00 to $158.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada reduced their target price on Neurocrine Biosciences from $146.00 to $144.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $160.90.

NBIX opened at $128.04 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $12.70 billion, a PE ratio of 37.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.25. Neurocrine Biosciences has a 52 week low of $84.23 and a 52 week high of $154.87. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $128.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $120.74.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NBIX. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $575,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 4.2% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 1.5% during the second quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC now owns 6,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $842,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 73.5% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Utah Retirement Systems lifted its holdings in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 16,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,264,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. 92.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, insider Jude Onyia sold 59,819 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.46, for a total transaction of $7,803,986.74. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 18,289 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,385,982.94. This represents a 76.58% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kevin Charles Gorman sold 9,613 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.38, for a total transaction of $1,157,212.94. Following the sale, the director owned 514,596 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $61,947,066.48. This represents a 1.83% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 90,251 shares of company stock worth $11,672,602. Company insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc discovers, develops, and markets pharmaceuticals for neurological, neuroendocrine, and neuropsychiatric disorders in the United States and internationally. The company’s products include INGREZZA for tardive dyskinesia and chorea associated with Huntington’s disease; ALKINDI for adrenal insufficiency; Efmody capsules for classic congenital adrenal hyperplasia; Orilissa tablets for endometriosis; and Oriahnn capsules to treat uterine fibroids.

