LegalZoom.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:LZ) Shares Acquired by Mackenzie Financial Corp

Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its position in LegalZoom.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:LZ – Free Report) by 104.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 172,304 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 88,218 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp’s holdings in LegalZoom.com were worth $1,484,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. State of Wyoming raised its position in shares of LegalZoom.com by 42.1% during the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 8,347 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 2,475 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in shares of LegalZoom.com by 2,750.6% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 9,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 9,297 shares during the last quarter. Quantessence Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of LegalZoom.com during the 4th quarter worth about $78,000. Sei Investments Co. acquired a new position in shares of LegalZoom.com during the 4th quarter worth about $83,000. Finally, Bryce Point Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of LegalZoom.com during the 1st quarter worth about $103,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.99% of the company’s stock.

LegalZoom.com Price Performance

LegalZoom.com stock opened at $8.76 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.75. LegalZoom.com, Inc. has a 1-year low of $5.56 and a 1-year high of $10.60. The stock has a market cap of $1.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 1.23.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

LegalZoom.com ( NASDAQ:LZ Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.13. LegalZoom.com had a net margin of 4.39% and a return on equity of 28.00%. The business had revenue of $183.11 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $176.17 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.09 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that LegalZoom.com, Inc. will post 0.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

LZ has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of LegalZoom.com from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of LegalZoom.com from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 19th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of LegalZoom.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 30th. Finally, JMP Securities reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of LegalZoom.com in a report on Thursday, May 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.30.

LegalZoom.com Company Profile

LegalZoom.com, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates an online platform that supports the legal, compliance, and business management needs of small businesses and consumers in the United States. The company’s platform offers business formation products, such as limited liability company, incorporation of C and S corporations, nonprofit formations, doing-business-as, corporate changes and filings, business licenses, legal forms, and beneficial ownership information reports; intellectual property products consisting of trademark and patent applications, and copyright registrations; and tax services, including business and personal tax preparations.

