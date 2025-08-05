Lloyds Banking Group (LON:LLOY) Sets New 12-Month High After Analyst Upgrade

Lloyds Banking Group plc (LON:LLOY – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday after JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded the stock to a neutral rating. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now has a GBX 85 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of GBX 79. Lloyds Banking Group traded as high as GBX 80.92 ($1.08) and last traded at GBX 80.78 ($1.07), with a volume of 2147000000 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 75.69 ($1.01).

LLOY has been the topic of a number of other reports. Citigroup boosted their price target on Lloyds Banking Group from GBX 75 ($1.00) to GBX 77 ($1.02) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. Royal Bank Of Canada upgraded Lloyds Banking Group to an “outperform” rating and set a GBX 95 ($1.26) target price on the stock in a report on Monday. Finally, Shore Capital reiterated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 74 ($0.98) target price on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a report on Thursday, July 24th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 77.20 ($1.03).

In related news, insider Charlie Nunn bought 238,593 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 20th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 76 ($1.01) per share, for a total transaction of £181,330.68 ($241,003.03). Also, insider William Chalmers bought 152,181 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 20th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 76 ($1.01) per share, for a total transaction of £115,657.56 ($153,718.18). Corporate insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 76.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 71.77. The stock has a market cap of £50.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.23.

Lloyds Banking Group (LON:LLOY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 24th. The financial services provider reported GBX 3.80 ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Lloyds Banking Group had a return on equity of 11.22% and a net margin of 16.66%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Lloyds Banking Group plc will post 7.3199528 earnings per share for the current year.

We are the largest UK retail and commercial financial services provider with over 25 million customers and a presence in nearly every community.

The Group’s main business activities are retail and commercial banking, general insurance and long-term savings, provided through the largest branch network and digital bank in the UK, with well recognised brands including Lloyds Bank, Halifax, Bank of Scotland and Scottish Widows.

Our shares are quoted on the London and New York stock exchanges and we are one of the largest companies in the FTSE 100 index.

