LPL Financial LLC Acquires 12,244 Shares of Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF (NASDAQ:PNQI)

LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF (NASDAQ:PNQI – Free Report) by 2.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 464,465 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,244 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC owned approximately 2.65% of Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF worth $20,497,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF by 11.5% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 235,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,000,000 after purchasing an additional 24,340 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its stake in shares of Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 21,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $999,000 after purchasing an additional 455 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $634,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF by 274.3% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 27,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,298,000 after purchasing an additional 20,377 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF by 46.7% in the fourth quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 60,723 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,835,000 after purchasing an additional 19,337 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ PNQI opened at $52.22 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $774.42 million, a PE ratio of 30.49 and a beta of 1.15. Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF has a 1 year low of $36.00 and a 1 year high of $53.48. The business’s 50-day moving average is $51.06 and its 200 day moving average is $48.08.

Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF Increases Dividend

About Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 23rd were issued a $0.009 dividend. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.1%. This is a boost from Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 23rd.

The Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF (PNQI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ Internet index, a modified-market-cap-weighted index of Internet companies listed in the US. PNQI was launched on Jun 12, 2008 and is managed by Invesco.

