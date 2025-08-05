LPL Financial LLC Acquires 142,438 Shares of Natixis Gateway Quality Income ETF (NYSEARCA:GQI)

LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in Natixis Gateway Quality Income ETF (NYSEARCA:GQI – Free Report) by 51.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 418,732 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 142,438 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC owned 16.17% of Natixis Gateway Quality Income ETF worth $21,494,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GQI. Lokken Investment Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Natixis Gateway Quality Income ETF by 9.1% in the first quarter. Lokken Investment Group LLC now owns 114,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,881,000 after buying an additional 9,515 shares during the last quarter. Gateway Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Natixis Gateway Quality Income ETF in the first quarter worth $2,018,000. Private Trust Co. NA lifted its stake in shares of Natixis Gateway Quality Income ETF by 24.3% in the first quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 6,668 shares of the company’s stock worth $342,000 after buying an additional 1,302 shares during the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC lifted its stake in shares of Natixis Gateway Quality Income ETF by 25.8% in the first quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 51,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,649,000 after buying an additional 10,579 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in shares of Natixis Gateway Quality Income ETF by 93.6% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 68,316 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,507,000 after buying an additional 33,026 shares during the last quarter.

Natixis Gateway Quality Income ETF Trading Up 1.8%

Shares of Natixis Gateway Quality Income ETF stock opened at $53.99 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $53.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $52.66. Natixis Gateway Quality Income ETF has a 1-year low of $44.86 and a 1-year high of $56.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $153.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.77 and a beta of 0.80.

About Natixis Gateway Quality Income ETF

The Natixis Gateway Quality Income ETF (GQI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is actively managed, aiming for total returns by investing in US large- and mid-cap stocks deemed high-quality while enhancing income through ELNs. GQI was launched on Dec 13, 2023 and is issued by Natixis.

