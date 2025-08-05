LPL Financial LLC Acquires 14,930 Shares of EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME)

LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME – Free Report) by 33.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 60,154 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,930 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in EMCOR Group were worth $22,235,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in EMCOR Group by 28.0% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,318,494 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $598,465,000 after purchasing an additional 288,765 shares in the last quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. lifted its holdings in EMCOR Group by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 1,064,003 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $482,951,000 after purchasing an additional 16,563 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in EMCOR Group by 22.9% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 550,883 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $250,046,000 after purchasing an additional 102,738 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in EMCOR Group by 3,878.2% during the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 534,585 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $197,599,000 after purchasing an additional 521,147 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in EMCOR Group by 35.2% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 496,436 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $225,332,000 after purchasing an additional 129,186 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.59% of the company’s stock.

EMCOR Group Trading Up 0.7%

Shares of EME opened at $628.84 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $527.75 and its 200 day moving average is $456.56. EMCOR Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $319.49 and a fifty-two week high of $667.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.15 billion, a PE ratio of 26.09 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.18.

EMCOR Group Announces Dividend

EMCOR Group ( NYSE:EME Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The construction company reported $6.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.68 by $1.04. EMCOR Group had a net margin of 7.07% and a return on equity of 38.01%. The company had revenue of $4.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.10 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $5.25 earnings per share. EMCOR Group’s quarterly revenue was up 17.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that EMCOR Group, Inc. will post 20.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 15th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 15th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.2%. EMCOR Group’s payout ratio is 4.15%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on EME shares. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of EMCOR Group from $503.00 to $597.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 11th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of EMCOR Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of EMCOR Group from $384.00 to $435.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 8th. William Blair started coverage on shares of EMCOR Group in a research report on Friday, June 27th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of EMCOR Group from $570.00 to $715.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $605.33.

EMCOR Group Profile

EMCOR Group, Inc provides construction and facilities, building, and industrial services in the United States and the United Kingdom. It offers design, integration, installation, start-up, operation, and maintenance services related to power transmission, distribution, and generation systems; energy solutions; premises electrical and lighting systems; process instrumentation; low-voltage systems; voice and data communications systems; roadway and transit lighting, signaling, and fiber optic lines; computerized traffic control systems, and signal and communication equipment; heating, ventilation, air conditioning, refrigeration, and geothermal solutions; clean-room process ventilation systems; fire protection and suppression systems; plumbing, process, and high-purity piping systems; controls and filtration systems; water and wastewater treatment systems; central plant heating and cooling systems; crane and rigging services; millwright services; and steel fabrication, erection, and welding services.

