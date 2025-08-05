LPL Financial LLC Acquires 227,206 Shares of Amcor PLC (NYSE:AMCR)

LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in Amcor PLC (NYSE:AMCR – Free Report) by 12.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,007,385 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 227,206 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Amcor were worth $19,472,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. UMB Bank n.a. grew its holdings in shares of Amcor by 20.0% in the first quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 6,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 1,066 shares in the last quarter. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Amcor by 2.4% in the first quarter. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC now owns 50,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $490,000 after acquiring an additional 1,185 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Amcor by 10.1% in the first quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,000 after acquiring an additional 1,252 shares in the last quarter. Virtue Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Amcor by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Virtue Capital Management LLC now owns 45,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $432,000 after acquiring an additional 1,259 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Utah Retirement Systems grew its holdings in shares of Amcor by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 120,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,130,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. 45.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AMCR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Amcor in a report on Wednesday, July 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Amcor from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 18th. Truist Financial set a $11.00 price objective on Amcor and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 11th. UBS Group raised Amcor from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 26th. Finally, Raymond James Financial initiated coverage on Amcor in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $11.51.

Amcor Trading Up 1.2%

NYSE:AMCR opened at $9.41 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $13.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.74. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $9.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.53. Amcor PLC has a 1 year low of $8.37 and a 1 year high of $11.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.16.

About Amcor

Amcor plc develops, produces, and sells packaging products in Europe, North America, Latin America, Africa, and the Asia Pacific regions. The company operates through two segments, Flexibles and Rigid Packaging. The Flexibles segment provides flexible and film packaging products in the food and beverage, medical and pharmaceutical, fresh produce, snack food, personal care, and other industries.

