LPL Financial LLC Acquires 323,572 Shares of Simplify Managed Futures Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:CTA)

LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Simplify Managed Futures Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:CTA – Free Report) by 77.0% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 743,913 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 323,572 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Simplify Managed Futures Strategy ETF were worth $22,020,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allworth Financial LP bought a new stake in shares of Simplify Managed Futures Strategy ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Simplify Managed Futures Strategy ETF by 94.1% during the fourth quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 1,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 963 shares during the period. Comerica Bank increased its position in shares of Simplify Managed Futures Strategy ETF by 111,500.0% during the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 2,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 2,230 shares during the period. Park Square Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Simplify Managed Futures Strategy ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Finally, Reyes Financial Architecture Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Simplify Managed Futures Strategy ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $119,000.

Get Simplify Managed Futures Strategy ETF alerts:

Simplify Managed Futures Strategy ETF Stock Performance

CTA opened at $26.46 on Tuesday. Simplify Managed Futures Strategy ETF has a 1 year low of $25.69 and a 1 year high of $30.21. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.26.

Simplify Managed Futures Strategy ETF Profile

The Simplify Managed Futures Strategy ETF (CTA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in global macro alternatives. The fund seeks absolute returns that have low correlation to the equities market. The actively managed fund uses futures in commodity, currency, and fixed income. CTA was launched on Mar 7, 2022 and is managed by Simplify.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CTA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Simplify Managed Futures Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:CTA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Simplify Managed Futures Strategy ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Simplify Managed Futures Strategy ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.