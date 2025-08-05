LPL Financial LLC Boosts Holdings in Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY)

LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY – Free Report) by 33.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 106,389 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 26,696 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC owned approximately 0.15% of Jack Henry & Associates worth $19,277,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Jack Henry & Associates by 29.9% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,050,900 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $359,523,000 after purchasing an additional 471,507 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in Jack Henry & Associates by 19,937.4% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 467,273 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $853,240,000 after purchasing an additional 464,941 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in Jack Henry & Associates by 170.6% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 583,444 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $102,278,000 after purchasing an additional 367,806 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its stake in Jack Henry & Associates by 22.9% in the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 835,244 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $146,418,000 after purchasing an additional 155,831 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Jack Henry & Associates by 363.7% in the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 174,136 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,526,000 after purchasing an additional 136,579 shares during the period. 98.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Jack Henry & Associates alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on JKHY. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Jack Henry & Associates from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their target price on shares of Jack Henry & Associates from $190.00 to $183.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Jack Henry & Associates from $190.00 to $185.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $185.11.

Jack Henry & Associates Stock Up 1.9%

JKHY stock opened at $170.48 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $12.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.04 and a beta of 0.73. Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. has a 52 week low of $160.23 and a 52 week high of $196.00. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $179.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $176.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 6th. The technology company reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $585.09 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $585.84 million. Jack Henry & Associates had a net margin of 18.50% and a return on equity of 22.07%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.19 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. will post 5.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Jack Henry & Associates Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 29th were issued a dividend of $0.58 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 29th. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.4%. Jack Henry & Associates’s payout ratio is currently 39.52%.

Jack Henry & Associates Profile

(Free Report)

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc is a financial technology company, which engages in the provision of technology solutions and payment processing services. It operates through the following segments: Core, Payments, Complementary, and Corporate and Other. The Core segment provides core information processing platforms to banks and credit unions which consist of integrated applications required to process deposit, loan, and general ledger transactions, and maintain centralized customer and member information.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Jack Henry & Associates Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jack Henry & Associates and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.