LPL Financial LLC Boosts Holdings in SoFi Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOFI)

LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in SoFi Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOFI – Free Report) by 13.1% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,812,630 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 209,290 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in SoFi Technologies were worth $21,081,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new stake in SoFi Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $299,980,000. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in SoFi Technologies by 22.7% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 6,052,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,205,000 after acquiring an additional 1,121,550 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in SoFi Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $75,139,000. Azora Capital LP raised its holdings in SoFi Technologies by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Azora Capital LP now owns 4,419,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,058,000 after acquiring an additional 71,277 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in SoFi Technologies by 1.2% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,261,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,928,000 after acquiring an additional 37,855 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.43% of the company’s stock.

SoFi Technologies Stock Up 2.7%

SOFI stock opened at $21.81 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $17.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.89. SoFi Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $6.01 and a 12 month high of $25.11. The company has a market cap of $24.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.14.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SoFi Technologies ( NASDAQ:SOFI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 29th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $519.37 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $801.94 million. SoFi Technologies had a net margin of 18.38% and a return on equity of 4.51%. SoFi Technologies’s revenue was up 42.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.01 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that SoFi Technologies, Inc. will post 0.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. TD Cowen assumed coverage on shares of SoFi Technologies in a report on Friday, July 11th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $21.00 target price on the stock. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of SoFi Technologies from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 30th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of SoFi Technologies from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 30th. Mizuho set a $26.00 price objective on shares of SoFi Technologies and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price objective on shares of SoFi Technologies from $9.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, SoFi Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.06.

Insider Buying and Selling at SoFi Technologies

In other SoFi Technologies news, CTO Jeremy Rishel sold 66,847 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.55, for a total value of $1,039,470.85. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer directly owned 724,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,263,191.55. The trade was a 8.45% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Kelli Keough sold 11,520 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.38, for a total transaction of $154,137.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 203,509 shares in the company, valued at $2,722,950.42. This represents a 5.36% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 273,181 shares of company stock valued at $4,043,240. 2.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About SoFi Technologies

SoFi Technologies, Inc provides various financial services in the United States, Latin America, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Lending, Technology Platform, and Financial Services. The company offers lending and financial services and products that allows its members to borrow, save, spend, invest, and protect money.

