LPL Financial LLC Boosts Position in FirstEnergy Corporation (NYSE:FE)

LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of FirstEnergy Corporation (NYSE:FE – Free Report) by 94.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 555,611 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 270,033 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in FirstEnergy were worth $22,458,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in FE. Soroban Capital Partners LP increased its holdings in shares of FirstEnergy by 60.2% during the 4th quarter. Soroban Capital Partners LP now owns 8,340,760 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $331,795,000 after purchasing an additional 3,133,083 shares in the last quarter. Wealthquest Corp purchased a new position in shares of FirstEnergy during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $53,169,000. Zimmer Partners LP increased its holdings in FirstEnergy by 33.4% in the 4th quarter. Zimmer Partners LP now owns 4,918,857 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $195,672,000 after acquiring an additional 1,232,040 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in FirstEnergy by 118.2% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,640,808 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $65,271,000 after acquiring an additional 888,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in FirstEnergy in the 4th quarter worth $30,069,000. 89.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Jon Taylor K. sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.03, for a total transaction of $516,360.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 99,919 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,299,514.57. The trade was a 10.72% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Jason Lisowski sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.97, for a total transaction of $503,640.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer directly owned 183 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,680.51. The trade was a 98.50% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

FirstEnergy Trading Up 1.5%

Shares of FE stock opened at $43.83 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $40.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $40.70. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68. The stock has a market cap of $25.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.39, a PEG ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.48. FirstEnergy Corporation has a twelve month low of $37.58 and a twelve month high of $44.97.

FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The utilities provider reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $3.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.45 billion. FirstEnergy had a net margin of 9.31% and a return on equity of 11.31%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.56 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that FirstEnergy Corporation will post 2.66 earnings per share for the current year.

FirstEnergy Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 7th will be given a dividend of $0.445 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 7th. This represents a $1.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.1%. FirstEnergy’s payout ratio is presently 78.76%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently commented on FE shares. Scotiabank reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of FirstEnergy in a report on Friday, April 25th. Bank of America raised shares of FirstEnergy from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $42.00 to $45.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of FirstEnergy from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. KeyCorp reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $46.00 price target (down previously from $47.00) on shares of FirstEnergy in a report on Wednesday, July 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of FirstEnergy from $41.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, April 25th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.08.

FirstEnergy Profile

FirstEnergy Corp., through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in the United States. It operates through Regulated Distribution and Regulated Transmission segments. The company owns and operates coal-fired, nuclear, hydroelectric, wind, and solar power generating facilities.

