LPL Financial LLC Boosts Stake in Invesco BulletShares 2027 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSJR)

LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2027 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSJR – Free Report) by 28.8% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 877,789 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 196,294 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2027 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF were worth $19,667,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BSJR. Anchor Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2027 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 344.8% during the fourth quarter. Anchor Investment Management LLC now owns 1,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2027 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Rialto Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2027 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at $50,000. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2027 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at $128,000. Finally, Horizons Wealth Management raised its position in Invesco BulletShares 2027 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 10.4% in the first quarter. Horizons Wealth Management now owns 7,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $175,000 after purchasing an additional 736 shares during the period.

Invesco BulletShares 2027 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ:BSJR opened at $22.72 on Tuesday. Invesco BulletShares 2027 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $21.54 and a 52 week high of $22.78. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $22.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.53.

Invesco BulletShares 2027 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

About Invesco BulletShares 2027 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 21st were given a $0.1184 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 21st. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.3%.

The Invesco BulletShares 2027 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (BSJR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of high-yield corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2027. BSJR was launched on Sep 12, 2019 and is managed by Invesco.

