LPL Financial LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM)

LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM – Free Report) by 7.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 41,534 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 2,932 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Martin Marietta Materials were worth $19,858,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of MLM. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in Martin Marietta Materials by 58,570.5% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 697,592 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $333,540,000 after buying an additional 696,403 shares in the last quarter. Alkeon Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 46.6% in the fourth quarter. Alkeon Capital Management LLC now owns 771,198 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $398,324,000 after purchasing an additional 245,000 shares in the last quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 39.2% in the first quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 659,363 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $315,261,000 after purchasing an additional 185,731 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 6.6% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,940,423 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $927,775,000 after purchasing an additional 120,679 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Skye Global Management LP grew its position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 85.2% in the fourth quarter. Skye Global Management LP now owns 256,500 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $132,482,000 after purchasing an additional 118,000 shares in the last quarter. 95.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank Of Canada assumed coverage on Martin Marietta Materials in a research report on Monday, June 16th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $515.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Martin Marietta Materials from $576.00 to $605.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 28th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Martin Marietta Materials from $559.00 to $609.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. UBS Group upgraded Martin Marietta Materials from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $548.00 to $634.00 in a research report on Friday, May 16th. Finally, Raymond James Financial dropped their price target on Martin Marietta Materials from $600.00 to $597.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $605.93.

Martin Marietta Materials Trading Up 4.3%

MLM opened at $602.49 on Tuesday. Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. has a 52 week low of $441.95 and a 52 week high of $633.23. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $556.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $526.29. The firm has a market cap of $36.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.71, a P/E/G ratio of 5.29 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Martin Marietta Materials Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 2nd were given a dividend of $0.79 per share. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 2nd. Martin Marietta Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 18.20%.

Martin Marietta Materials Company Profile

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc, a natural resource-based building materials company, supplies aggregates and heavy-side building materials to the construction industry in the United States and internationally. It offers crushed stone, sand, and gravel products; ready mixed concrete and asphalt; paving products and services; and Portland and specialty cement for use in the infrastructure projects, and nonresidential and residential construction markets, as well as in the railroad, agricultural, utility, and environmental industries.

