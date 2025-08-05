LPL Financial LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA)

LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA – Free Report) by 83.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 676,212 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 308,334 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC owned approximately 0.17% of Moderna worth $19,171,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Sentry Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Moderna in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators raised its stake in shares of Moderna by 53.3% in the 1st quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 1,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 392 shares during the period. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. raised its stake in shares of Moderna by 51.2% in the 4th quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 1,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 343 shares during the period. Vega Investment Solutions purchased a new position in shares of Moderna in the 4th quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc raised its stake in shares of Moderna by 408.9% in the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 1,280 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MRNA stock opened at $27.64 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $10.69 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.67 and a beta of 1.83. Moderna, Inc. has a 1-year low of $23.15 and a 1-year high of $91.99. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $29.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $30.24.

Moderna ( NASDAQ:MRNA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 1st. The company reported ($2.13) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($2.99) by $0.86. The company had revenue of $142.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $116.26 million. Moderna had a negative net margin of 94.31% and a negative return on equity of 25.96%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 41.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned ($3.33) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Moderna, Inc. will post -9.61 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank Of Canada cut their target price on shares of Moderna from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Moderna from $40.00 to $31.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Moderna in a research note on Sunday, July 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $26.00 price target on shares of Moderna in a research note on Friday. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Moderna from $78.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Moderna has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.61.

Moderna, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and commercializes messenger RNA therapeutics and vaccines for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, autoimmune, and cardiovascular diseases in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its respiratory vaccines include COVID-19, influenza, and respiratory syncytial virus, spikevax, and hMPV/PIV3 vaccines; latent vaccines comprise cytomegalovirus, epstein-barr virus, herpes simplex virus, varicella zoster virus, and human immunodeficiency virus vaccines; public health vaccines consists of Zika, Nipah, Mpox vaccines; and infectious diseases vaccines, such as lyme and norovirus vaccines.

