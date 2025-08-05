LPL Financial LLC Buys 1,137 Shares of GraniteShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:BAR)

LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of GraniteShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:BAR – Free Report) by 0.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 680,781 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,137 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC owned 2.00% of GraniteShares Gold Trust worth $20,995,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of GraniteShares Gold Trust by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 40,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,234,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of GraniteShares Gold Trust by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 11,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $340,000 after acquiring an additional 363 shares during the last quarter. DMC Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of GraniteShares Gold Trust by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. DMC Group LLC now owns 9,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $296,000 after acquiring an additional 463 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of GraniteShares Gold Trust by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 31,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $823,000 after acquiring an additional 1,201 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of GraniteShares Gold Trust by 85.8% in the 1st quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 2,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 1,301 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA BAR opened at $33.30 on Tuesday. GraniteShares Gold Trust has a 1-year low of $23.52 and a 1-year high of $34.04. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $32.98 and a 200-day moving average of $31.15.

The GraniteShares Gold Trust (BAR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the LBMA Gold Price index. The fund tracks the gold spot price, less trust expenses and liabilities, using physically held gold stored and secured in vaults in London. BAR was launched on Aug 31, 2017 and is managed by GraniteShares.

