LPL Financial LLC Buys 13,538 Shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Value with Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:XMVM)

LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Value with Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:XMVM – Free Report) by 3.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 427,334 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,538 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC owned about 9.13% of Invesco S&P MidCap Value with Momentum ETF worth $22,539,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in XMVM. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Value with Momentum ETF by 365.0% during the first quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 465 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 365 shares during the period. ORG Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Value with Momentum ETF during the first quarter worth $27,000. Waverly Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Value with Momentum ETF during the fourth quarter worth $277,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Value with Momentum ETF during the first quarter worth $293,000. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Value with Momentum ETF by 3.9% during the first quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 5,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $305,000 after acquiring an additional 209 shares during the period.

Get Invesco S&P MidCap Value with Momentum ETF alerts:

Invesco S&P MidCap Value with Momentum ETF Stock Up 1.3%

Shares of NYSEARCA:XMVM opened at $55.72 on Tuesday. Invesco S&P MidCap Value with Momentum ETF has a 12 month low of $45.68 and a 12 month high of $62.50. The firm has a market cap of $261.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.50 and a beta of 1.13. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $55.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $54.45.

About Invesco S&P MidCap Value with Momentum ETF

The Invesco S&P MidCap Value with Momentum ETF (XMVM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Midcap 400 High Momentum Value index. The fund tracks a value-weighted index of S&P 400 MidCap stocks selected by value and momentum. XMVM was launched on Mar 3, 2005 and is managed by Invesco.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P MidCap Value with Momentum ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P MidCap Value with Momentum ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.