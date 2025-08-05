LPL Financial LLC Buys 176,995 Shares of Robinhood Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOOD)

LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in Robinhood Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOOD – Free Report) by 58.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 478,131 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 176,995 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC owned approximately 0.05% of Robinhood Markets worth $19,900,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Whipplewood Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Robinhood Markets by 564.4% in the first quarter. Whipplewood Advisors LLC now owns 598 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 508 shares during the last quarter. Wayfinding Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Robinhood Markets in the first quarter worth about $30,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Robinhood Markets by 191.6% in the fourth quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 837 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. Colonial Trust Co SC bought a new position in shares of Robinhood Markets in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB lifted its holdings in shares of Robinhood Markets by 139.9% in the first quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 854 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 498 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.27% of the company’s stock.

Robinhood Markets Stock Up 6.5%

Shares of HOOD stock opened at $106.37 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $94.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.59 and a beta of 2.36. Robinhood Markets, Inc. has a 52 week low of $13.98 and a 52 week high of $113.44. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $87.78 and a 200-day moving average of $62.52.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Robinhood Markets ( NASDAQ:HOOD Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.12. Robinhood Markets had a net margin of 50.13% and a return on equity of 17.48%. The business had revenue of $989.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $893.93 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.21 EPS. Robinhood Markets’s revenue was up 45.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Robinhood Markets, Inc. will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Vladimir Tenev sold 385,485 shares of Robinhood Markets stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.90, for a total value of $39,280,921.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CTO Jeffrey Tsvi Pinner sold 5,864 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.73, for a total value of $614,136.72. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer owned 3,044 shares in the company, valued at approximately $318,798.12. This trade represents a 65.83% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 3,001,690 shares of company stock worth $255,967,852 in the last quarter. Insiders own 19.95% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently commented on HOOD. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Robinhood Markets from $91.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 7th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on Robinhood Markets from $71.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Robinhood Markets from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. Compass Point upped their price objective on Robinhood Markets from $64.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 27th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price objective on Robinhood Markets from $60.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $96.29.

Robinhood Markets Profile

Robinhood Markets, Inc operates financial services platform in the United States. Its platform allows users to invest in stocks, exchange-traded funds (ETFs), American depository receipts, options, gold, and cryptocurrencies. The company offers fractional trading, recurring investments, fully-paid securities lending, access to investing on margin, cash sweep, instant withdrawals, retirement program, around-the-clock trading, and initial public offerings participation services.

