LPL Financial LLC Buys 60,293 Shares of Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNCL)

LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNCL – Free Report) by 26.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 284,906 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 60,293 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC owned about 0.92% of Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF worth $19,807,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of FNCL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF by 12.4% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 108,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,468,000 after acquiring an additional 12,007 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL increased its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF by 140.8% during the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 2,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,000 after acquiring an additional 1,250 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF by 278.1% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 545 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF by 98.9% during the fourth quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 3,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,000 after acquiring an additional 1,733 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arete Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $200,000.

Get Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF alerts:

Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:FNCL opened at $73.77 on Tuesday. Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF has a 1-year low of $57.16 and a 1-year high of $75.86. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $73.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $70.88. The company has a market capitalization of $2.26 billion, a PE ratio of 17.73 and a beta of 1.08.

Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF Profile

The Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF (FNCL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA IMI Financials 25\u002F50 index, a market-cap-weighted index of US financial companies across the entire market-cap spectrum. FNCL was launched on Oct 21, 2013 and is managed by Fidelity.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FNCL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNCL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.