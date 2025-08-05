LPL Financial LLC Buys 7,549 Shares of Vulcan Materials Company (NYSE:VMC)

LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vulcan Materials Company (NYSE:VMC – Free Report) by 9.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 90,135 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,549 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Vulcan Materials worth $21,028,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of VMC. Brighton Jones LLC bought a new position in shares of Vulcan Materials during the 4th quarter valued at about $497,000. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Vulcan Materials by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 969 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $249,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vulcan Materials by 33.8% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 59,759 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $15,372,000 after purchasing an additional 15,109 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of Vulcan Materials by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 440,367 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $113,276,000 after purchasing an additional 3,992 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Vulcan Materials during the 4th quarter valued at about $9,816,000. Institutional investors own 90.39% of the company’s stock.

Vulcan Materials Stock Up 2.6%

VMC stock opened at $282.09 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.27 billion, a PE ratio of 39.40, a PEG ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.83. Vulcan Materials Company has a 1-year low of $215.08 and a 1-year high of $298.31. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $265.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $257.56.

Vulcan Materials Dividend Announcement

Vulcan Materials ( NYSE:VMC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The construction company reported $2.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.65 by ($0.20). The firm had revenue of $2.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.23 billion. Vulcan Materials had a net margin of 12.52% and a return on equity of 12.81%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.35 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Vulcan Materials Company will post 8.69 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 14th will be given a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 14th. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.7%. Vulcan Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.37%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Vulcan Materials from $303.00 to $285.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 28th. Wolfe Research upgraded Vulcan Materials from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 10th. UBS Group upgraded Vulcan Materials from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $280.00 to $318.00 in a research note on Friday, May 16th. Stephens set a $315.00 target price on Vulcan Materials and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Finally, Raymond James Financial cut their target price on Vulcan Materials from $300.00 to $295.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $304.27.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Vulcan Materials news, SVP David P. Clement sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.00, for a total transaction of $405,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president owned 2,832 shares in the company, valued at $764,640. This trade represents a 34.63% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.61% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Vulcan Materials Company Profile

Vulcan Materials Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces and supplies construction aggregates primarily in the United States. It operates through four segments: Aggregates, Asphalt, Concrete, and Calcium. The company provides crushed stones, sand and gravel, sand, and other aggregates; and related products and services that are applied in construction and maintenance of highways, streets, and other public works, as well as in the construction of housing and commercial, industrial, and other nonresidential facilities.

