LPL Financial LLC Cuts Position in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF (NYSEARCA:RPV)

LPL Financial LLC lowered its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF (NYSEARCA:RPV – Free Report) by 2.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 222,819 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,734 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC owned 1.54% of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF worth $20,577,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 127,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,498,000 after acquiring an additional 1,752 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF by 120.7% in the fourth quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 99,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,013,000 after acquiring an additional 54,641 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF by 1.6% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 74,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,841,000 after acquiring an additional 1,140 shares during the period. Fidelity D & D Bancorp Inc. lifted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF by 9.8% in the first quarter. Fidelity D & D Bancorp Inc. now owns 70,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,498,000 after acquiring an additional 6,283 shares during the period. Finally, Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF by 9.8% in the fourth quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 30,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,709,000 after acquiring an additional 2,692 shares during the period.

Get Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF alerts:

Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF Stock Performance

Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF stock opened at $91.69 on Tuesday. Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF has a one year low of $80.40 and a one year high of $97.73. The business has a fifty day moving average of $92.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $91.30. The company has a market cap of $1.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.00 and a beta of 1.17.

Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF Company Profile

The Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF (RPV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500\u002FCitigroup Pure Value index. The fund tracks an index of primarily large-cap, committee-selected US stocks. The index covers about 33% of the S&P 500’s market cap, using three factors to select value stocks.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.