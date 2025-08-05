LPL Financial LLC Grows Holdings in Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF (NASDAQ:VTHR)

LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF (NASDAQ:VTHR – Free Report) by 10.8% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 93,169 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,051 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF were worth $22,990,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Blair William & Co. IL increased its stake in Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF by 18.2% in the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 305 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Nilsine Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Nilsine Partners LLC now owns 1,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $393,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 1,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $320,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Investment Advisory Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Investment Advisory Group LLC now owns 6,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,489,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 26,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,579,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the last quarter.

VTHR opened at $278.37 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $270.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $259.26. Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF has a 52 week low of $213.11 and a 52 week high of $282.21. The company has a market capitalization of $3.46 billion, a PE ratio of 24.16 and a beta of 1.03.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 20th were issued a dividend of $0.7666 per share. This represents a $3.07 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 20th.

The Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF (VTHR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 3000 index, a market-cap-weighted index that measures the investable US equity space, covering the entire market-cap spectrum including micro-caps. VTHR was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

